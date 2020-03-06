What We Know About the Coronavirus Cases Linked to Biogen’s Boston Meeting

Eight coronavirus cases have been reported in Massachusetts thus far, and more than half of them have been linked to a conference held by the biotech company Biogen.

Here's everything we know about the conference and the presumptive COVID-19 cases that resulted:

What is Biogen?

Biogen is a 42-year-old biopharmaceutical company that has created treatments for diseases and conditions like Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis. Its headquarters are in Cambridge.

The company was founded in 1978 in Geneva, Switzerland, by a group of biologists, two of whom have won Nobel Prizes. Biogen merged with IDEC Pharmaceuticals in 2003, making it the third-largest biotech company in the world.

The company was 235th on the most recent Fortune 500 list, which ranks companies by their total annual revenue.

Where and when was the Biogen meeting held?

Marriott said they were informed by health officials of coronavirus cases involving individuals who attended a group meeting between Feb. 24 and 27 at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston's Seaport District.

Following the meeting with Biogen employees, a number of attendees reported varying degrees of flu-like symptoms, according to Biogen.

Some attendees have been confirmed with influenza and others have tested positive for COVID-19. "At the present time, these individuals are doing well, improving and under the care of their healthcare providers," Biogen said.

How many people who attended have now tested positive?

Health officials announced Friday that three Boston residents and two residents of Norfolk County who attended a meeting organized by biotech firm Biogen last week at the Marriott Long Wharf hotel are presumed to have contracted COVID-19.

The presumed cases from Boston are two women and a man in their 40s, said Marty Martinez, the city's chief of health and human services. All three are self-isolating at home, he said, adding that two are showing symptoms of the virus while the other is not.

State Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders confirmed that the two Norfolk County residents who attended the conference were presumptive positive cases as well.

But it also appears there were some positive cases involving residents of other states as well.

Boston's chief of health and human services, Marty Martinez, gives an update on the number of coronavirus cases in Boston on Friday, March 6, 2020.

What about related cases involving people who don't live in Massachusetts?

Health officials said Friday that three travelers who visited Boston for last week's conference have been diagnosed with the virus. That includes the case of a a Tennessee man who flew into and out of Logan International Airport before testing positive for coronavirus.

The patient is a 44-year-old man from Williamson County, Tennessee. He has what is described as a "mild illness" and is currently isolated at home.

Health officials in Tennessee said the man traveled on a nonstop, round-trip flight between Boston and the Nashville International Airport. They said he was asymptomatic while traveling and became ill only after returning home.

Indiana also announced Friday that it had confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, a man who had recently traveled to Boston and had contact with individuals at an event where other positive cases have been reported.

Officials in Indiana did not say whether that event was the Biogen meeting.

The patient is believed to be an isolated case and is being treated at a hospital in Indianapolis.

Health officials say a man from Tennessee who tested positive for coronavirus traveled through Boston's airport.

Could there be other cases related to the Biogen meeting?

It's too early to say at this point. Health officials said they are still looking for people who were in direct contact with the presumed new cases.

The Boston Business Journal reported Friday that up to 175 people may have come into contact with the Biogen employees who have tested positive so far.

On Friday, Brigham and Women's Hospital said that the Department of Public Health asked them to test individuals who attended the Biogen conference.

"We have activated our central ambulatory screening and testing plan and will test patients outside the hospital in the ambulance bay," a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

The hospital said emergency personnel will manage the testing, and those being tested will then return home to await results.

Patients are also being tested at Massachusetts General Hospital, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.