Which Defensive Tackles Could Patriots Target in 2021 NFL Draft?

By Phil Perry

Perry's Prototypical Patriots: Which DTs are best fits in New England? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick has been known to zig where everyone else zags on draft weekend -- which is why Phil Perry wants you to keep an eye on the defensive tackles in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As Perry points out, Belichick and the New England Patriots have a penchant for using first-round picks on DTs. So, who might they have their eye on this year?

Perry's "Prototypical Patriots" series continues with a look at the 2021 DT prospects of three different skill sets who check the most boxes for New England.

