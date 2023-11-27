Easton

Woman injured when deer went through her SUV in Easton, Conn. has died: police

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A Newtown woman who was injured when a deer went through her SUV in Easton last week has died, according to police.

Police said a driver in a 2019 Ford pickup hit a deer on Route 59, near Sherwood Drive, around 9 a.m. on Nov. 20 and officers who responded found that truck as well as a 2015 Honda Pilot, which was off the road and against a utility pole.

The driver of the Pilot was in serious condition, police said.

She was pulled from the vehicle and brought to Bridgeport Hospital. Police said on Monday that the woman, 47-year-old Erin Heneghan, of Newtown, died from her injuries the next day.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe that the pickup hit a deer after it ran into the road and the deer went into the air, hit the windshield of Heneghan’s SUV and went into the passenger compartment of the vehicle, then out the back window.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Easton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us