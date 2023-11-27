Woman injured when deer went through her SUV in Easton, Conn. has died: police

A Newtown woman who was injured when a deer went through her SUV in Easton last week has died, according to police.

Police said a driver in a 2019 Ford pickup hit a deer on Route 59, near Sherwood Drive, around 9 a.m. on Nov. 20 and officers who responded found that truck as well as a 2015 Honda Pilot, which was off the road and against a utility pole.

The driver of the Pilot was in serious condition, police said.

She was pulled from the vehicle and brought to Bridgeport Hospital. Police said on Monday that the woman, 47-year-old Erin Heneghan, of Newtown, died from her injuries the next day.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe that the pickup hit a deer after it ran into the road and the deer went into the air, hit the windshield of Heneghan’s SUV and went into the passenger compartment of the vehicle, then out the back window.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.