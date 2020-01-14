Rhode Island

Woman Recorded by Reality TV Show Wearing Just a Towel Seeks $1M

By Staff and wire reports

Getty Images

A Rhode Island woman has asked her hometown for $1 million to settle her complaint that local police allowed a reality television show to record her wearing nothing but a towel.

The complaint was filed in November, according to the Providence Journal. It says East Providence police allowed "Live PD" to film Desiree Spitaleri fresh from the shower last July. "Live PD" airs on the A&E network.

Officers had responded to Spitaleri's home after getting a 911 call from a child asking for help with homework. She said she asked police if she was being filmed but never directly informed she was being recorded.

U.S. & World

impeachment 44 mins ago

Pelosi Sets Wednesday Votes to Send Impeachment to Senate

Microsoft 3 hours ago

NSA Discovers Security Flaw in Windows 10, Microsoft Issues Fix

Shortly thereafter, she began getting calls from people she knew saying they had seen her on TV. Her face was not blurred, and she was wearing nothing but a towel.

“Little did she know that her entire interaction with the East Providence police officers was being recorded by the officers for A&E’s reality docu-series, ‘Live PD.’” the complaint says.

The city and network had no comment. Messages were left seeking comment from producers.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us