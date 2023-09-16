Woman seriously hurt in wrong-way crash that closed Route 101 in Hampton, NH

A woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a wrong-way crash on Route 101 in New Hampshire Friday night.

New Hampshire State Police said it happened on Route 101 in Hampton near the 95 interchange around 9:30 p.m. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling the wrong way down the highway and collided head-on with a Mitsubishi Mirage, police say. The driver of the Mitsubishi was trapped and had to be extricated by rescue crews. She was airlifted to a Boston area hospital with serious injuries. Her condition was not immediately clear.

The Chevrolet's driver was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The crash sent debris across the entire eastbound side of the highway. The road was closed at Exit 12 for over three hours for cleanup and the investigation, with traffic detoured onto Route 111 and Route 27 in Exeter.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or with additional information is asked to call Trooper Brighton at Clark.A.Brighton@dos.nh.gov or the New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications Unit at (603) 223-4381.