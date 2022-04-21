Woman Shot While Sitting in Her Car in Chelsea

Police say a woman in her 50s was shot in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the area of Washington Avenue shortly after 1 p.m., police said.

The woman told police she was sitting in her car when she was shot. She tried to drive herself to the hospital but was eventually taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for a serious chest wound.

Police said they do not believe the woman was the intended target. They think the shooter was aiming for people in another vehicle that fled the scene.

#DEVELOPING: @CityofChelseaPD investigating a shooting outside Bellingham Sq @MBTA Silver Line station.



Witnesses say victim appeared to be in her 50s. Police processing two other scenes as well. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/E8LWKwsRb9 — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) April 21, 2022

Aerial footage showed a heavy police presence and crime scene tape being put up at separate locations on Washington Avenue and on Everett Avenue.

Police said a silver Acura that might have been involved fled the initial scene but was later stopped in Revere. A male suspect was also seen fleeing on foot down Sixth Street toward the Silver Line MBTA station after the shooting.

A man who lives in the area said he was opening the door to his home when he heard the gunshots.

"I heard five gunshots," he said. "I didn't see anything, but I heard the gunshots."

He said the area is usually pretty quiet, but there have been a few shootings in the past.

Chelsea and state police detectives are at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.