Woman steals Amish buggy from Walmart parking lot in Michigan

A woman has been in Michigan after she allegedly stole an Amish family's horse and buggy from a Walmart parking lot, police said.

According to police in Sturgis, Michigan, officers were called to a local Walmart after the family discovered their horse and buggy were missing from the parking lot on Saturday.

A truck driver, who was at the store, told police that a woman had stolen the buggy and gave them a description of her.

Police added they had contact with the 31-year-old woman earlier that day at the same Walmart.

The buggy and the horse were located later that evening and the woman was arrested at a nearby hotel without incident, police said.

The woman was booked at the St. Joseph County Jail and is expected to face charges of larceny and larceny of livestock, police said. The horse and the buggy were safely returned to the family.