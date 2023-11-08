Arizona

Woman trampled to death by an elk in Arizona, prompting officials to warn against feeding animals

A bucket of spilled corn was found near the woman's body when he she was found after the attack, officials said.

By Patrick Smith | NBC News

An Arizona woman has died more than a week after she was trampled by elk near outside her home, wildlife officials said Tuesday.

The woman, who has not been named, died eight days after being attacked by an animal on her property in the remote Pine Lake community in the Hualapai Mountains, 15 miles southeast of Kingman.

The department said it was believed to be the first fatal elk attack in the state’s history. There have been five attacks recorded in the last five years, it said.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a statement that the woman's husband found her on the ground in the couple's back yard at 6 p.m. on October 26, "with injuries consistent with being trampled by an elk."

Nearby was a bucket of spilled corn nearby, the department said, prompting it to repeat long-made warnings that the public should not feed elk or other large animals.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas and placed in a medically-induced coma. She died on November 3. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office determined the death to be an accident.

