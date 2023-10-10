Woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Brigham and Women's doctor to speak

A woman who says she's a survivor of sexual assault by a Boston-based doctor will share her story Tuesday.

Dr. Derrick Todd, who was a rheumatoligist at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, is accused of performing inappropriate pelvic and breast examinations on patients.

An initial investigation by the hospital was reportedly prompted by complaints from two other doctors, after the hospital heard from patients concerned about the examinations they received. Todd was fired over the summer after an investigation.

The hospital notified the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine, and documents filed with the state show Todd voluntarily agreed not to practice medicine in Massachusetts or any other state.

Tuesday, one woman will tell her story and encourage other patients to come forward. She is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. outside Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Her attorneys say she will detail her experiences with Todd and they will discuss how the hospital "failed to protect its patients from a sexual predator" and what steps other survivors should take.

According to the Boston Globe, Todd is also facing a medical malpractice lawsuit. An anonymous law enforcement source also told the news outlet that authorities are investigating allegations that Todd sexually assaulted multiple patients.

A lawyer for Todd told NBC10 Boston that he "has not seen the allegations in any lawsuit filed against him," and that, "To the extent that anyone is bringing claims against him, Dr. Todd believes that he has done nothing wrong and will defend against such claims vigorously."

The lawyer also noted that he is cooperating with the Board of Registration in Medicine.

Brigham said it has been reaching out to patients and giving them the opportunity to discuss any concerns they may have about care they received as it continues to investigate allegations against Todd.

“Providing high quality care in a safe environment is our top priority," Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Dr. Charles Morris said in a statement to NBC10 Boston. "We deeply regret the harm this has caused to our patients and their families. Right now, our focus is on our patients and caring for all of their needs, with the hope of ultimately restoring their trust in health care.”

Patients of Todd who wish to discuss their care can reach out to a call center at 617-732-7081.