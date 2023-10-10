Public hearing Tuesday on proposed Mass. gun legislation

Gun laws are in the spotlight Tuesday on Beacon Hill, as House Democrats have outlined a brand new plan.

They believe it's best for Massachusetts, but do residents feel the same way? On Tuesday, they'll get the chance to let lawmakers know.

Tuesday is the day the public gets to weigh in on this bill, which was introduced earlier this summer and tweaked along the way in an effort to get more bipartisan support. But gun rights advocates believe the changes don't go far enough.

“Coupled with existing firearm regulation requirements and registration requirements these changes will modernize our approach to these attempts and give law enforcement the tools they need to combat the rise of trafficking ghost guns," said Rep. Michael Day, the bill's sponsor.

State House leaders have been pushing to modernize gun control laws in the state.

Last week, proponents announced a series of adjustments to the bill that would bar people from carrying a gun into a private home without permission, and require serial numbers on all firearm frames or receivers -- an effort to curb ghost gun trafficking.

Senate leadership is also working to craft its own gun reform bill.

Day said legislators consulted with gun advocacy groups in the drafting of the bill, but the Gun Owners Action League complains it was not included in the latest round of talks.

"We were not communicated to at all on this rewrite. It's probably one of the most secret rewrites I’ve ever seen," said Jim Wallace of the Gun Owners Action League. "Nobody that we had talked to knew anything about what was in it or how it was being changed."

Residents will get a chance to voice their concerns publicly before a vote takes place either later Tuesday or in the coming days.