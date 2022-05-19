Watch: Wrong-Way Buggy Driver Crashes Into Police Car

An Amish buggy driver going the wrong way hit a police car in Ohio in an incident captured on body camera video.

Footage shows the wrong-way buggy driver hitting the law enforcement vehicle on US 3122 in Ashtabula County, Ohio.

Once the buggy came to an abrupt stop, the driver was found slumped over, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office.

The man, who was wearing common Amish attire, was then placed in handcuffs and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. Attorney information was not immediately available.