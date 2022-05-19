collision

Watch: Wrong-Way Buggy Driver Crashes Into Police Car

Footage shows the wrong-way buggy driver hitting the law enforcement vehicle on US 3122 in Ashtabula County, Ohio

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An Amish buggy driver going the wrong way hit a police car in Ohio in an incident captured on body camera video.

Footage shows the wrong-way buggy driver hitting the law enforcement vehicle on US 3122 in Ashtabula County, Ohio.

Once the buggy came to an abrupt stop, the driver was found slumped over, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office.

The man, who was wearing common Amish attire, was then placed in handcuffs and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. Attorney information was not immediately available.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

collisionOhio
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us