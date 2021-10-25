WWE to Hold Pay-Per-View Event at TD Garden in Boston in 2022

WWE announced the dates and locations for its 2022 pay-per-view schedule Monday, including a big event at TD Garden in Boston.
The WWE's Survivor Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 at the TD Garden. Another untitled pay-per-view event is scheduled for Sunday, May 8, at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.
“Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows. As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views was made available to them,” said Nick Khan, WWE president and chief revenue officer.
The rest of the 2022 pay-per-view schedule is as follows:
- Saturday, January 1 – Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
- Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis
- Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas
- Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago
- Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
- Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
- Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location
All events will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. Ticket information for all of the WWE's pay-per-view events can be found here: https://www.wwe.com/2022-PPV.