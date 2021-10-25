WWE to Hold Pay-Per-View Event at TD Garden in Boston in 2022

WWE announced the dates and locations for its 2022 pay-per-view schedule Monday, including a big event at TD Garden in Boston.

The WWE's Survivor Series is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 at the TD Garden. Another untitled pay-per-view event is scheduled for Sunday, May 8, at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows. As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views was made available to them,” said Nick Khan, WWE president and chief revenue officer.

The rest of the 2022 pay-per-view schedule is as follows:

Saturday, January 1 – Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location

All events will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. Ticket information for all of the WWE's pay-per-view events can be found here: https://www.wwe.com/2022-PPV.