Yale police issue warning after masked intruder broke into apartment

A masked intruder broke into the New Haven apartment of someone affiliated with Yale University and university police are putting out a warning.

Police said the Yale affiliate saw a masked man dressed in dark clothing inside the apartment in the 300 block of Crown Street just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22.

No words were exchanged and there was no physical contact, Yale police said, then the intruder ran.

No weapon was seen and the Yale affiliate declined medical attention.

Yale police said New Haven Police are investigating.

They urge residents to secure their homes by locking doors and windows when leaving or going to bed for the evening, keep hedges near windows and doors trimmed, and ensure their entrance is well-lit.

If you have any information about what happened, call the Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or send an anonymous text tip through our LiveSafe app.