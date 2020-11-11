YouTube

YouTube Experiences Widespread Outage

Getty Images

YouTube said late Wednesday it had resolved an issue that had prevented users from watching videos for about two hours.

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors internet outages and outages that affect specific sites, tweeted that user reports indicated YouTube was having problems since 7:13 p.m. ET

Users on Downdetector reported getting "something went wrong" and other messages. The site said more than 250,000 users reported outages.

YouTube said in a tweet at 7:23 p.m.: "If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix."

At 9:13 p.m., YouTube tweeted: "we're back."

This article tagged under:

YouTube
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us