food & drink

Yup, Dunkin' Is Now Selling Avocado Toast

The fast-food chain also announced several other new menu items on Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

Dunkin'

Dunkin' -- home of Munchkins, Coolatas and Snackin' Bacon -- announced Wednesday that it has added avocado toast to its menu.

The fast-food chain also announced it will now sell two varieties of new grilled cheese melts -- with and without ham.

Dunkin' said its new avocado toast is spread on a slice of its sourdough bread, and topped with everything bagel seasoning. The avocado toast sells for $2.99 and comes in its own box.

U.S. & World

Economy 11 hours ago

Biden to Sign Order Seeking Domestic Fixes to Address US Reliance on Imports

coronavirus 36 mins ago

Moderna to Begin Clinical Trials of Covid Booster Shots for Variant From South Africa, Sends to NIH for Study

"We’ve taken a popular brunch staple and made it accessible for anyone looking for something easy and delicious to eat on-the-go," Jill Nelson, the company's vice president of marketing and culinary, said in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Wednesday also marked the launch of Dunkin's full spring menu, including several varieties of cold brew, a blueberry matcha latte, a matcha topped donut and Irish creme flavored coffee.

This article tagged under:

food & drinkDunkin
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us