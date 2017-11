For a cool $13.5 million, you can own this 3,500-square-foot luxury condominium at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Boston's Back Bay. Located at 776 Boylston St., it includes 3 bedrooms, 3-1/2 bathrooms, and offers views of the city from every room. There is 24-hour concierge service, a doorman, valet parking and access to a fitness center, spa and indoor pool. The condo is being sold by Robert Paul Properties of Massachusetts.