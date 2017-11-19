15-Year-Old Killed in ATV Crash

A 15-year-old boy from Wilmington, Massachusetts was killed in an ATV crash Sunday morning in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting the ATV crash at approximately 11:00 a.m. According to police, the crash occurred on a private property on South Street.

Upon arrival, police found the boy on the ground next to the ATV he had been riding. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an initial investigation, police concluded that the victim was the sole operator of the ATV at the time of the crash. No foul play is suspected.

The Middlesex District Attorney's office said they will not be releasing the name of the victim. The incident is also being investigated by Tewksbury and Massachusetts State Police.