15-Year-Old Killed in ATV Crash - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

15-Year-Old Killed in ATV Crash

By The 15-year-old boy was found dead at the scene of the crash next to the ATV he had been riding.

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    15-Year-Old Killed in ATV Crash
    Getty Images
    ]

    A 15-year-old boy from Wilmington, Massachusetts was killed in an ATV crash Sunday morning in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

    Police responded to a 911 call reporting the ATV crash at approximately 11:00 a.m. According to police, the crash occurred on a private property on South Street.

    Upon arrival, police found the boy on the ground next to the ATV he had been riding. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    After an initial investigation, police concluded that the victim was the sole operator of the ATV at the time of the crash. No foul play is suspected.

    The Middlesex District Attorney's office said they will not be releasing the name of the victim. The incident is also being investigated by Tewksbury and Massachusetts State Police.

    Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices