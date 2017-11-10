17-Year-Old Milford Boy Reported Missing

Milford police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday night.

Anthony DeBenedet was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday and was in a red Utah brand sweatshirt, maroon sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anthony recently started taking anti-depressant medication, police said, and his parents are concerned for his welfare.

Police said Anthony told his mother he was going to Branford to see his father and left Milford in a gray 2006 Ford Taurus. Anthony’s father said he found Anthony’s backpack and cell phone left at his Branford home around 9 p.m., but never saw the teen, so he alerted the mother.

Anthony is around 5-feet-9, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Anthony is should call Milford Police Department at (203) 878-6551 or Detective Haas at 203-783-4771 or email

whaas@ci.milford.ct.us