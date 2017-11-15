Conn. Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old - NECN
Conn. Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old

    Naugatuck Police Department
    Cherilee Estes

    Naugatuck police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

    Cherilee Estes was last seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. She may be in the North Haven area with her friend Cassidy Leonetti of Meriden, who is also missing.

    Estes is around 5-foot-1, 87 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing pink leggings, a pink long-sleeved shirt and a “Pink” brand sweatshirt.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.

    Editor's Note: Police initially identified Estes as being 18 years old, but later clarified that she is only 16. This story has been updated to reflect that.

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago
