A child's bike at the scene involving two pedestrians in Westwood, Massachusetts, on Nov. 19, 2017.

Two pedestrians were injured in a crash in Westwood, Massachusetts, police confirm.

A witness told NBCBoston that the victims of the crash were a parent and his child.



The crash happened near Pond Street and Lakeshore Drive on Sunday.

Initial reports from Westwood police described a major accident in that area. The victims have been taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

NBC Boston saw what appears to be two children's bikes at the scene, including one that was wedged between two cars.

Police say Pond Street between Clapboardtree and Arcadia has been closed as their investigation continues.

No other details were immediately available.