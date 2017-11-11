3 Injured in Head-on Collision in Hancock, New Hampshire

One man has been arrested after a head-on collision in New Hampshire.

The Hancock Police Department responded around 6:35 p.m. Friday to Route 202 in the area of Cavender Road for a serious motor vehicle collision.

One of the vechicles involved was a Toyota Corolla sedan. The 29-year-old driver, Joseph Mays, of Keene, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon by Med-Flight.

He was later arrested at the hospital and charged with felony aggravated driving while under the influence.

The other vehicle involved in the accident was a Honda Fit hatchback. Merissa Aldrich, the 33-year-old driver from Peterborough, sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision and was also transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon by Med-Flight.

The passenger in Aldrich's car was a 3-year-old female child, who was in a safety seat secured in the backseat of the vehicle. The child was transported to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough and then later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with serious non-life threatening injuries.

According to the initial on-scene investigation, it appears that the Honda Fit driven by Aldrich was traveling westbound on Route 202 at the same time the Toyota Corolla driven by Mays was traveling eastbound on Route 202 when the Toyota Corolla crossed over into the westbound lane and struck the Honda Fit in a head-on crash.

At this time, it appears alcohol may have been a factor, but the accident remains under investigation.

Route 202 was closed for approximately four hours Friday night due to the accident.

The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction, (C.A.R.) Unit responded to the scene and was assisted by members of the Hancock Police Department, the Hancock Fire and Rescue Department, the Greenfield Police Department and the Bennington Police Department.

Anyone that may have further information or who witnessed this collsion is asked to contact Trooper First Class Michael Pelletier at 603-223-8699.



