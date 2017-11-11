Firefighter Injured in 4-Alarm Warehouse Fire

One firefighter was injured while crews worked to contain a 4-alarm warehouse fire in East Boston Saturday night.

The injured firefighter was transported by Boston EMS to an area hospital with a back injury.



The fire broke out in a 3-story warehouse on Border Street just before 6 p.m., according to the Boston Fire Department.

The building appears to have been vacant when the fire started. First responders reported heavy smoke conditions.

The warehouse is adjacent to a shopping center in Central Square.

Streets are being closed and authorities are advising the public to avoid the area as they work to contain the fire.



