A 62-year-old man died after being struck by an Amtrak train Wednesday afternoon in Ashland, Massachusetts, MBTA Transit Police confirm.

The man, who has not been identified, was trespassing on the tracks when he was hit by a train shortly before 2 p.m. near Front Street, authorities said.

It is not clear when the man died from his injuries.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.

The incident remains under investigation by transit police and the Middlesex County district attorney’s office.