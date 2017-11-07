Geno Auriemma Reacts to Texas Church Shooting

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma fired off a series of tweets Monday and Tuesday reacting to the mass shooting at a Texas church that left 26 people dead on Sunday.

Auriemma’s Twitter account is not verified, but his daughter Ally Auriemma has previously confirmed that it is him.

The tweets were heavily critical of the conversations surrounding mental health and gun control that have arisen in the wake of the events in Texas.

“How unlucky to live in only country with white guys who have 'mental problems' and assault rifles, who murder Americans.,” Auriemma tweeted.





Politicians on both sides of the debate have weighed in following the tragic events in Texas. Connecticut senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, both Democrats, made strongly-worded pushes for gun control.

President Donald Trump has said the shooting is an example of a mental health issue in the country, not a gun issue, and argued that tougher gun laws could have actually made things even worse.

At a news conference in South Korea Tuesday where he was asked about "extreme vetting" for gun purchases, Trump said: "If you did what you're suggesting, there would have been no difference three days ago and you might not have had that very brave person who happens to have a gun or a rifle in his trunk."

Trump added that if the Good Samaritan didn't have a gun, "instead of having 26 dead, you would have had hundreds more dead."