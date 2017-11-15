Suspect Sought After Woman Assaulted in Cambridge, Mass.

A woman was assaulted by an unknown man in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Tuesday night and police are searching for the suspect.

The victim reported she was assaulted by the suspect around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Putnam Avenue and Green Street. She was walking down the street alone when the suspect grabbed her around her shoulders and waist. The victim freed herself from the suspect and ran away.

Cambridge police are asking residents to be cognizant of their surroundings, especially when walking alone at night.

The suspect was described as a male, approximately 18-25 years old, around 5'10", a thin build, cleanly shaved with possibly blonde hair beneath a beanie cap.

"While we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and are putting extra attention on this area, we have not seen any recent incidents similar in nature to this event," said Deputy Superintendent Leonard DiPietro in a statement. "Regardless, we want the community to be aware of these circumstances and encourage anyone with any information to please contact the Cambridge Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section at 617-349-3370."