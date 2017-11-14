East Boston community members are fighting to keep a developer from demolishing two Maverick Street buildings that date back to the 1870s.

"We all want progress in Eastie, but we do want history preserved," said East Boston resident and business owner Meg Hammond.

A battle is brewing in East Boston as a group of residents and business owners fight to save two brick Maverick Street buildings that date back to the 1870s.

Linear Retail currently plans to demolish these and surrounding structures to build a two-story retail building on this corner of Maverick Square.

"We feel like within the larger development context it’s important to save the buildings but also to integrate them within bringing and preserving the history but also bringing in a new modern use to the site," Hammond said.

Neighboring business owner Melissa Tyler agrees.

"We have two beautiful examples here of architecture that will never be built again," she said.

The group started a petition which has garnered more than 1,200 signatures, asking Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to step in and help save the buildings.

The city’s Inspectional Services Commissioner says it’s ultimately up to the Boston Landmarks Commission to determine whether the buildings are historically significant.

"The mayor is adamant that he wants neighborhoods to remain neighborhoods and he follows due process in that all citizens of Boston have a voice in the development of our city," ISD Commissioner William Christopher said.

The Boston Landmarks Commission has granted a 90-day demolition delay, but that expires Nov. 20. They will determine Tuesday night whether to give the buildings pending landmark status.

"That’s our history, cause once it’s gone, they’re not going to build it back again," Tyler said.

We reached out to Linear Retail and a spokesperson said because of today's codes and requirements, it would be untenable to work these buildings into their plan.

They say they have, however, redesigned their plans to try and make them match with the architectural fabric of the neighborhood.