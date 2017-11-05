By the time firefighters arrived Sunday morning at Jamie's Pub in Scituate, Massachusetts, the popular restaurant was fully engulfed in flames. The fire chief says the building is a total loss.

Jamie's Pub in Scituate, Massachusetts went up in flames around 4 a.m. Sunday. Its roof came down shortly after, and Fire Chief John Murphy says the building is a total loss.

Officials got the call around 4:20 a.m., and by the time they had arrived, the fire had fully engulfed the restaurant.

It started from the back over the kitchen.

Murphy says it took firefighters an hour and 15 minutes to get it under control.

The restaurant, has been here since 1967 and has been run by the same family for the past 50 years.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and is under investigation.

"Fire marshals on scene are going to do an investigation and take some pictures and determine how it started and where it started. Also the owner's insurance company has to do an investigation," Murphy said. "We want this building down in 48 hours."



Scituate residents say this restaurant is a staple.

Others say it's like family.

Loyal customers stood outside Sunday.

"It's really emotional," said employee Kathleen Nelson.

She raced to work to find an unrecognizable restaurant.

"I've only been here since June but if you've ever been here, it's the most loyal customers you've ever seen. I mean I work anywhere from five to six days a week and we have the same people that come in five nights a week," Nelson said.

It's a devastating loss for many, but Nelson says the owner asked some of the staff if they'd be ready to come back to work in six months, so plans to rebuild seem to be in the future.