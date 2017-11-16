Hospital: 6 Affected by Airborne White Powder Substance

Six people were affected after a white powder substance went airborne at a New Hampshire hospital Thursday morning.

Eliot Hospital officials in Manchester confirm it happened around 9 a.m. after a patient who was brought to the hospital took out a bag of white powder and ripped it open with his or her mouth, causing the powder go to airborne.

Although the room was immediately tapped off and quarantined, officials say two police officers, a security guard, a doctor, a nurse and a nursing student complained of having headaches, feeling nauseous, foggy and having a rapid heartbeat within 30 minutes of the powder going airborne.

No one needed treatment, but they have all been under observation as a result; all have asked to go back to work.

The emergency room was not closed as a result of the airborne powder, and the building was not evacuated.

Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration took a sample of the white powder substance. Officials say it was likely an opioid.

Hospital officials say crews are still working to clean the room.

The status of the patient who ripped open the bag is unclear.