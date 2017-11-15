Mass. Officials Say Plan Ahead for Thanksgiving Weekend Travel - NECN
Mass. Officials Say Plan Ahead for Thanksgiving Weekend Travel

By Tim Jones

    Massachusetts officials are telling residents to expect heavy traffic over Thanksgiving weekend.

    (Published 36 minutes ago)

    MassDOT said they have tools on their website that allow you to plan the best time for traveling in or out of state.

    Officials also stressed the importance of safety on the roads. They said to give yourself extra time to travel, don't text while driving and avoid being distracted while driving.

    The MBTA said at the press conference that riders should regularly check in on the status of their train or bus for potential delays.

    Additional Transit Police officers will be out during the holiday weekend in uniform and plain clothes.

    Last year, AAA said they expected more than 48 million Americans to drive or fly somewhere for Thanksgiving.

    Major highways, including the Mass. Turnpike were gridlocked during peak times last year.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

