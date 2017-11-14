Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard McKeon is under fire after being accused of conspiring with other top brass to alter of a police report.

Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard McKeon, who retired following lawsuits claiming troopers were forced to alter arrest reports, could reportedly collect a $188,000-per-year pension.

According to the Boston Herald, McKeon has not filed retirement paperwork; however, state police officers with at least 25 years of service receive up to 75 percent of their final pay.

They report McKeon, who has been with state police since 1982, makes $251,000 a year.

McKeon's retirement comes after two state police troopers accused commanders of forcing them to alter police reports.

Trooper Ryan Sceviour filed a lawsuit on a claim that stems from an incident in October, when he arrested Alli Bibaud on drunk driving charges in Worcester. The daughter of District Court Judge Tim Bibaud, she allegedly made inappropriate statements, according to the original police report.

Sceviour says he was ordered to delete inappropriate remarks about sex acts and drugs Bibaud allegedly said.

Trooper Ali Rei said she plans to file a similar lawsuit accusing commanders of forcing her to alter a police report.



"The past few days have been difficult for the MSP and for me, in particular," McKeon said in a statement. "We have always been highly scrutinized for how we perform our duties, as any police agency should be, and these last few days have been no exception." (Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)

The state's attorney general is investigating to see if anything criminal may have taken place as there are allegations public records may have been destroyed.