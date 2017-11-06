A shooting and car crash left a man in critical condition near Boston Symphony Hall.

A man was shot as the vehicle he was driving was rammed on Massachusetts Avenue near Boston Symphony Hall in a Monday night incident police believe was gang-related.

According to Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, a dark SUV struck a white one, which smashed into a parked car. The driver of the white vehicle was found inside suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Boston Medical Center in critical condition. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

The victim, Evans said, is known to police. He said the two vehicles were "going at it, ramming each other" before the victim crashed near 333 Mass. Ave.

Evans did not know whether anyone in the parked car was injured, but Boston EMS told NBC Boston earlier a second victim had been transported with injuries from the crash.

BPD Commissioner: Shooting, Crash Thought to Be Gang-Related

Police are looking for a dark SUV, but Evans expected more details after reviewing surveillance footage.

Massachusetts Avenue was closed between Huntington Avenue and Boylston Street as Boston Police were investigating.

Campus police at Northeastern University said in a Twitter alert that they were responding alongside Boston Police. They noted that there was no threat to the safety of people in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police CrimeStoppers at 1-800-494-TIPS.

Police were expected to speak about the incident Monday night.