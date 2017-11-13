Police: License Plate Made From Pizza Box Doesn't Fly in Massachusetts - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Police: License Plate Made From Pizza Box Doesn't Fly in Massachusetts

"Here's a little advice to those aspiring to make their own license plates... don't"

By Melissa Buja

    Hopkinton Police Department via Facebook

    Police in Massachusetts are warning drivers not to make their own license plates after one car was recently spotted with a homemade one.

    On the Hopkinton Police Department's Facebook page, police posted a picture of a green Buick Century with a "fake" license plate they said was made from a pizza box and had the numbers drawn in with magic markers.

    "Here's a little advice to those aspiring to make their own license plates... don't," read part of the Facebook post.

    Charges for the driver include operating an uninsured and unregistered vehicle and attaching fake license plates.

    Alexander Miridonov/Kommersant via Getty Images

    The driver's name wasn't released.

    Published 36 minutes ago

