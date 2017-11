Police in Durham, New Hampshire, need the public's help in identifying a man allegedly connected to a number of prowling incidents.

Authorities said the man was caught on surveillance outside a Coe Drive home at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Following a foot chase with the help a state police K9 crew, authorities were unable to locate him.

Police believe the man is tied to a number of other incidents in the area.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Durham Police.