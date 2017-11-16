Police: Uber Driver Sold Heroin to Undercover Troopers - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Police: Uber Driver Sold Heroin to Undercover Troopers

By Michael Rosenfield

    Ariel Pimental, a 26-year-old Uber driver, is accused of selling heroin to undercover Massachusetts State Police troopers.

    (Published 29 minutes ago)

    Investigators say Ariel Pimental was trafficking in drugs while working as an Uber driver.

    The 26-year-old Lawrence man was busted after allegedly selling heroin to undercover Massachusetts State Police troopers.

    The investigation began this summer when detectives received a tip that Pimental was distributing heroin in and around the Boston area, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

    Court documents reveal that undercover troopers reached him by phone, and then made six purchases through the fall.

    Pimental was arrested this week near a hotel in the Seaport District in Boston, just as police say another buy was about to go down. Search warrants were then executed at his second floor apartment on Common Street in Lawrence, as well as on his Chevy Tahoe, in which he allegedly conducted the transactions.

    A woman at his apartment Thursday night declined to talk about the accusations.

    In a statement, Uber says the company has a zero tolerance policy for alcohol and drugs, and they have banned Pimental from their app.

