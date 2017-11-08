Advocates Call for Hate Crime Charges in UHart Bullying Case

The Connecticut NAACP and some University of Hartford students are pushing for hate crime charges against a former student accused of bullying her roommate by allegedly spreading bodily fluids on her personal belongings. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Connecticut NAACP is calling what Brianna Brochu did to Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe was more than bullying, mischief or breach of peace. They say Brochu caused physical harm and intimidation based on her race and the color of her skin.

Brochu has already been charged with intimidation, breach of peace and criminal mischief after she posted on Instagram about how she tampered with her roommate’s belongings, calling the victim a "Jamaican Barbie."

NAACP and state leaders met with State Attorney Gail Hardy yesterday and say they were told the District Attorney’s office hasn’t received a request for hate crime charges from West Hartford Police. They are now asking police and prosecutors to work to bring that charge against Brochu before her next court appearance later on this month.

This as students here continue to push for positive change on campus

“I think right now I am more inspired because I have seen so many students that have taken this seriously and used their voices and standing up,” said Student Body President Bryson Owens.

That rally is set for 6 p.m. at West Hartford Police headquarters.