Rock Icon David Crosby Tells Trump Supporters to Avoid His Shows

By Tim Jones

    Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

    Rock icon David Crosby has a message for President Donald Trump supporters who want to come to his shows: don't bother.

    Crosby played at the Regent Theatre in Arlington, Massachusetts, Monday night, where he seemingly shared some of his political views.

    Twitter user Craig Rabe called out Crosby on sharing his thoughts, saying it would alienate some of his audience.

    Crosby replied, saying he doesn't mind if Trump's supporters don't attend.

    Crosby has been inducted into the Hall twice for his membership in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.


