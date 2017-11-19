Police say a violent and extremely aggressive dog attacked a person in Amesbury, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

The attack happened in the area of Whitehall Road.

The dog is described as a brown pit bull.

The Amesbury Police Department is asking residents in the area of Whitehall Lake Drive Condos, Barbara Drive, Pamela Lane, and the Unicorn Circle area off of Whitehall Road to remain in their homes until the dog has been aprehended.

The pit bull was tracked to the area, and the department received multiple reports of the dog running loose in those neighborhoods.

Police say the dog should be considered dangerous, as it is most likely scared and likely to attack again.

Officials ask that you do not approach the dog.

The pit bull was last seen in the Whitehall Road area, headed towards Friend Street.

Residents are also asked to not go to Woodson Farm to walk your dogs, as it has been temporarily closed for safety concerns.

Animal control officers and Amesbury police officers are actively attempting to locate the dog.

If you see the pit bull, you're asked to contact Amesbury police at 978-388-1212.



