Suspect Charged in Death of 32-Year-Old Dorchester Man

Charles WIlliams, 38, Has Been Charged With The Murder of Dennis Parham

By Sarah Betancourt

    The Boston Police Department has charged Charles Williams, 38, of Boston for the murder of Dennis Parham.

    On Sat. July 15, 2017, South End officers responded to a call for a person shot near Shawmut Avenue near the Lenox Street Housing Development. The victim, 32-year-old Dennis Parham of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    "I want to commend my officers for the relentless pursuit of justice that lead to the arrest of the suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of Dennis Parham,” said Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans. “In addition to making our city safer, hopefully, news of this arrest will bring with it some small level of comfort and closure to Mr. Parham's family and friends."

    Williams is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.

