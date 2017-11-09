Many are concerned that TripAdvisor is hiding reviews containing allegations of rape and sexual assault.

TripAdvisor has begun adding symbols next to hotels and resorts where alleged sexual assaults or rape have occurred.

The move comes after the Massachusetts-based company came under fire earlier this month for deleting a 2010 review of a Mexican resort owned by Iberostar, where a woman said she was reportedly raped by a uniformed guard.

The woman's post was removed by TripAdvisor because of "family friendly" criteria but has since been republished, according to TripAdvisor.

Brian Hoyt, senior director of corporate communications at TripAdvisor, says new 'badges' will be placed on resort reviews in the Playa del Carmen region including Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Iberostar Paraiso Lindo, and Iberostar Paraiso Maya.

"Our new badges are intended for instances in which news reports bring new health, safety or discrimination information to light that may not be present in traveler reviews or forum posts. To be clear, there could also be reviews or forum posts mentioning these issues," Hoyt said in a statement.

According to the company, the badges will remain on the TripAdvisor reviews for up to 3 months but may be extended.

Shares of TripAdvisor Inc. plummeted more than 23 percent on Tuesday, which wiped out more than $1 billion in market value representing the the biggest single-day drop in the stock's history, according to Thomson Reuters.

The drop pushed the share price below $30.50, a low the company hasn't seen since 2012.

