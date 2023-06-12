DeAndre Hopkins

NFL insider reveals what Patriots might have to pay DeAndre Hopkins

Albert Breer reports on the kind of money DeAndre Hopkins is seeking.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

DeAndre Hopkins would be an excellent addition to the New England Patriots offense, but the free agent wide receiver isn't expected to come cheap.

It was reported earlier this month that Hopkins was looking for something similar to Odell Beckham's new contract with the Baltimore Ravens, which is one year and $15 million guaranteed. Hopkins might not get that kind of deal at this point, but according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the veteran wideout is still seeking to make around $10 million.

"I think right now, and I talked to a couple teams about this today, what he could get, maybe somewhere between $8-10 million in base pay with upside to make him whole and to get him closer to the number he was originally scheduled to make," Breer said on NBC Sports Boston's "Sports Sunday."

"I think it's going to be very difficult for him to get anywhere close to $19 million when it comes to the incentives and stuff, but I think he's probably looking to get close to $10 million, and it might be a bridge too far for the Patriots still."

Hopkins tallied 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for the Arizona Cardinals last season. The Cardinals released him late last month.

The 31-year-old wide receiver reportedly will visit the Patriots this week. He visited the Tennessee Titans this past weekend.

The Patriots typically don't pay up to acquire top-tier wide receivers, but they should make an exception in this case. New England's offense desperately needs a legit No. 1 wideout for starting quarterback Mac Jones. Hopkins is no longer a superstar but he remains someone who opposing defensive coordinators must game-plan for every week.

