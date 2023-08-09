Patriots offseason

Patriots sign linebacker to fill final roster spot

Joe Giles-Harris previously played for the Jaguars and Bills.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots have filled the final spot on their 90-man roster.

Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris signed with the Patriots after visiting the team on Wednesday. He was one of four LBs in Foxboro for a free-agent workout, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Giles-Harris replaces fellow linebacker Terez Hall, who was placed on injured reserve on Friday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 6-foot-2, 234-pounder originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2019. He was released in 2021 and later signed by the Buffalo Bills, who released him after the 2022 season.

In 17 NFL games (three starts) between Jacksonville and Buffalo, Giles-Harris has 18 total tackles and one sack. The 26-year-old has primarily served as a special-teamer.

The Patriots will open their preseason Thursday night against the Houston Texans.

This article tagged under:

Patriots offseasonJoe Giles-Harris
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us