Report: Pats sign injured linebacker to one-year extension

Ezekiel Elliott wasn't the only reported New England Patriots signing on Monday.

The Pats also signed linebacker Raekwon McMillan to a one-year contract extension through 2024, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The deal is worth up to $2.245 million.

The Patriots have signed LB Raekwon McMillan to a 1-year extension through 2024 worth up to $2.245M.



McMillan is out for the season due to injury, but this keeps him in the fold for 2024. This marks the second time they have extended McMillan for a year after he landed on IR. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 14, 2023

McMillan, 27, was originally selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent his first three seasons in Miami before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He signed with the Patriots before the 2021 season but missed the entire campaign due to a torn ACL.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Last season with New England, McMillan appeared in 16 of 17 games primarily on special teams. Defensively, he finished the year with 35 tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

The Patriots re-signed McMillan to a one-year deal before NFL free agency in March. But in May, the Ohio State product suffered a torn Achilles tendon during OTAs and was later placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Although we won't see McMillan this upcoming season, it's clear head coach Bill Belichick thinks highly of the fifth-year linebacker and believes he can make an impact in 2024.