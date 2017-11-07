Former Lawrence Mayor William Lantigua is hoping for a comeback. He's looking to unseat incumbent Daniel Rivera, who defeated him in 2013. Lantigua has a controversial past when it comes to politics; he's previously been sued over campaign finance violations.

After loosing, Lantigua moved back to his native Dominican Republic where he spent four years. He decided to move back to Lawrence earlier this year for a rematch.

During the last four years in office, Rivera has had to deal with the city's rising crime rate and opiod epidemic.





Rematch in Race for Lawrence Mayor

"We won the primary by thousands of votes. A lot of people in the final didn't think they needed to come out and vote. So it was not a rejection, it's just that people thought we had it," Lantigua told NBC Boston's Alison King back in March.

Lantigua said he wants a better relationship between the mayor's office and the police department.

His controversial past, however, has some voters worried. Lantigua has previously been sued over campaign finance violations and three aides were indicted while he was mayor.

Rivera says he's made great strides with the city, but it's always hard to be up against someone who has been on the ballot before.

"It's something to be - to have name recognition - to be infamous. And I think Willie's infamous. And people are going to have to decide between the clouds of the past or a positive future," Rivera told King in March.

The mayoral race is considered one of the most anticipated in the state. According to the Eagle-Tribune, more than 30 percent of the city's registered voters cast ballots in September's preliminary election.

The paper reported that by Monday, 1,183 of Lawrence's 40,056 registered voters had cast absentee ballots in Tuesday's general election.



