A Look at Who Might Be in Biden's Inner Circle in the White House

President-elect Joe Biden is focused on building the team that will enter the White House with him on Inauguration Day, his “Day One staff,” as he looks to fill several thousand jobs in his administration, according to multiple people familiar with the process, NBC News reports.

Biden plans to announce these positions likely later this week. Longtime Biden adviser Ron Klain is among those leading the effort to fill these roughly 200 positions in the White House and at some key government agencies, these people said. Once that’s complete, they said Biden will turn to building out his Cabinet.

Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director, is expected to serve in a similar role in the West Wing. Former national security advisor Jake Sullivan, former deputy secretary of state Tony Blinken and former Biden chief of staff Bruce Reed could also be returning to the White House. Yohannes Abraham and Jeff Zients, the day-to-day taskmaskers of Biden’s transition team could transition themselves into top West Wing or administration perches.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com