Amid controversy over mail-in ballots with the state primary is just two weeks away, Secretary of State William Galvin will update the public about how to cast your vote and how it will be counted.

Galvin, scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. in the front lawn of the State House, is expected to release information about how many voters have requested mail-in ballots in Massachusetts, the process of returning and counting the ballots, and what voters can expect if they vote in person.

The U.S. Postal Service is under fire for its plans to get rid of hundreds of pieces of letter-sorting equipment and its warning to most states that it might not be able to deliver mail-in ballots on time in November.

Last night on the campaign trial, President Trump continued his attack on the reliability of voting by mail.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling lawmakers back into session to deal with the issue while a number of states - including Massachusetts - are considering legal action against the post office to ensure mail-in voting is not a problem.

An unlikely battlefield has emerged in an election season like no other: the U.S. Postal Service. President Trump is drawing sharp criticism for admitting he wants to block billions of dollars in funding for the Postal Service in order to limit mail-in voting during the pandemic.

“The changes that have been occurring at the Postal Service, we see as a tool that’s being used to suppress votes," said Judy Zaunbrecher of the Massachusetts League of Women Voters.

“Clearly when you have statements coming out of the president of the United States, raising questions about the legitimacy of mail ballots when he himself votes by mail, it’s absurd," Galvin said.

Meanwhile, members of the state‘s congressional delegation are set to hold a number of different events today to talk about concerns with the Postal Service.