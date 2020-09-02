Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Kevin O'Connor challenged incumbent Sen. Ed Markey to a debate Wednesday, claiming the state's longest-serving member of Congress has "done nothing," over the past four decades.

"I challenged him immediately to a debate, right now, tonight," O'Connor said in front of the Malden Police Station Wednesday. "He's got nothing done. Forty years - nothing. This is about common sense. This is about safe streets, good jobs, and a strong America, and Sen. Markey has stood for none of those things."

O'Connor, who echoed recent talking points from President Donald Trump's campaign, criticized Markey for having spent little time in Massachusetts and called the Green New Deal an "absolute job killer."

"We're gonna fight for Massachusetts, we're gonna fight for law and order, we're going to fight for common sense. And I will fight for all of you," O'Connor said. "I am here, I'm ready to debate tonight. Senator Markey, let's get it on. You want tonight, tomorrow night - anytime. I will be anywhere and everywhere."

The candidates will face off in the November general election. Markey is slated to speak in Boston's Dewey Square at 11:30 after defeating U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III in a hard-fought Democratic primary.

"Today is just the beginning of our movement," Markey said in his victory speech. "I am energized by everyone standing up to make your voices heard. My faith is renewed each day by your determination, your commitment and your refusal to give up on your dreams. Together, we will create a healthier, fairer, more prosperous, peaceful and hopeful future for everyone, especially the children in our country."

Decades older than his Democratic rival, Markey harnessed support from progressive leaders to overcome a challenge from the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy. The loss marks the first in Kennedy's storied political family to lose a run for Congress in Massachusetts.

"Obviously, these results were not the ones we were hoping for," Kennedy said in his concession speech Tuesday night. "But to everyone who fought with us, for everyone who stood with us, for everyone who believed in us and gave their sweat and their tears and their hearts and their souls to this fight, I am so proud of what we accomplished, of what we built together."

Both candidates spent Tuesday canvassing across Massachusetts, making their final pitches to voters.

Kennedy called to concede and congratulate Markey before even half the votes were counted, as numbers showed he trailed the incumbent by 10 points.

The race for Kennedy's House seat in the 4th Congressional District remained too close to call Tuesday night, with just over 1,000 votes separating Democrats Jesse Mermell and Jake Auchincloss as of Wednesday morning. Republican Julie Hall, an Air Force veteran, defeated David Rosa on the GOP ticket.

Ed Markey warded off a tough primary challenger in Rep. Joe Kennedy III to keep the Democratic nomination for his own Senate seat.

Tuesday's primary went smoothly despite nearly 1 million voters casting mail-in or drop-off ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic -- an unprecedented crush that electoral officials had warned might lead to delays in counting votes.

Markey appealed to voters in the deeply Democratic state by positioning himself as aligned with the liberal wing of the party. He teamed up with a leading progressive, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on the Green New Deal climate change initiative and at one point labeled Kennedy a "progressive in name only.'' That helped Markey overcome the enduring power of the Kennedy name in Massachusetts.

The 39-year-old congressman had sought to cast the 74-year-old Markey as someone out of touch after spending decades in Congress, first in the House before moving to the Senate. In his victory speech, Markey stressed his commitment to battling climate change.

"Every other problem is linked to it. No solution to any challenge will be successful unless we address it. There will be no peace, no justice and no prosperity unless we stop the march to climate destruction,'' Markey said.

More than 900,000 people voted in the primary before the polls opened Tuesday, but others went to polling places, where extra precautions were in place.

To make good on those pledges, Markey said Democrats have to take back control of the U.S. Senate and oust President Donald Trump in November.

"He is the most corrupt, most racist, most incompetent president in American history,'' Markey said. "We must banish his agenda of division and destruction to the history books.''

Kennedy, looking deflated, told supporters, "We may have lost the final vote count tonight but we built a coalition that will endure."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had endorsed Kennedy, and Trump got in a dig at both, tweeting early Wednesday, "See, even a Kennedy isn't safe in the new Radical Left Democrat Party… Pelosi strongly backed the loser!'"

See, even a Kennedy isn’t safe in the new Radical Left Democrat Party. Taxes up big, no 2A. Biden has completely lost control. Pelosi strongly backed the loser! https://t.co/DKYVBpbpP7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the powerful chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, held off Democratic challenger Alex Morse in Tuesday's primary for the 1st Congressional District after an acrimonious campaign that included allegations of sexual misconduct leveled at his younger opponent.

In the 6th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, a Marine Corps veteran who saw combat in Iraq and mounted a brief campaign for president last year defeated two fellow Democratic challengers _ Jamie Belsito and Angus McQuilken.

In the state's 8th Congressional District, which stretches from portions of Boston south to Bridgewater, Robbie Goldstein, a 36-year-old South Boston resident, lost a challenge to longtime Democratic incumbent Rep. Stephen Lynch.