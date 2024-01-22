Fake Biden robocall before primary appears illegal, NH AG says

New Hampshire's top law enforcement official is warning residents to ignore a phone call being sent in the state Sunday in which a recording that sounds like — but is not — President Joe Biden urges supporters not to vote in Tuesday’s presidential primary.

"These messages appear to be an unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and to suppress New Hampshire voters," a release from the office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Monday morning. "New Hampshire voters should disregard the content of this message entirely."

They added that, despite the message saying, "your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday," voters are able to vote in both the primary and general elections.

Anyone who received the message was asked to email the Department of Justice Election Law Unit at electionlaw@doj.nh.gov sharing when they received the call or message, where it came from, what it said and any other information that may be relevant.

NBC10 Boston asked New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan, who administers elections in the Granite State, about the message, and he said he was aware both about the messages and the investigation into them.

The presence of the apparent deepfake — media created through machine learning that convincingly imitates a real person — "reinforces kind of a national concern that has been out there about the effect of artificial intelligence and how it might impact elections and campaigns in negative ways," Scanlan said.

A “deepfake” is video, audio or an image that uses machine learning to create a convincing imitation of a real person’s likeness or voice. While some deepfakes can be innocuous, it has also been used for revenge porn, fake news and fraud. As deepfakes become more convincing, can public trust survive?

He also noted that, as deepfake technology is brand new, part of the response to it will have to be voters doing diligence on what they see and hear.

"This is a new area in elections and so we're going to have to study it and figure it out, but there needs to be a quick response to misinformation and disinformation that's out there. And the voters have to take some responsibility, too, in understanding the facts and not believing everything they see, because something like this fake news can come by and just throw people off," Scanlan said.