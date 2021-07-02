First Lady to Visit NH and Maine Saturday

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to two New England states this weekend, she announced this week.

Biden will visit Portland, Maine, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday. The trip will be a part of the Biden administration's "America's Back Together" tour celebrating the progress the U.S. has made against COVID-19.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the first lady's office, Biden will arrive at Portland International Jetport in Cumberland County, Maine shortly after 1 p.m., then head to a local park to meet with Gov. Janet Mills, and Rep. Chellie Pingree.

Biden will arrive at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease in Portsmouth, New Hampshire around 4 p.m., where she will greet members of the New Hampshire National Guard and their families.

The first lady will attend a neighborhood barbeque with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Sen. Maggie Hassan at a private residence in Portsmouth shortly after 5 p.m. before her departing flight from Portsmouth around 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Jill Biden paid a visit to a New Hampshire school Wednesday to talk about how the American Rescue Plan will help schools.