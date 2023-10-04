Healey set to sign major Mass. tax relief and reform bill

Gov. Maura Healey is set to sign into law major tax relief legislation that's set to give tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents new tax credits.

Healey's office touted the $1 billion bill as "the first tax cuts in more than 20 years" and said that, at the 1 p.m. signing, she would "highlight the ways in which the package saves money for Massachusetts residents."

The bill signing, which will be attended by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Administration and Finance Secretary Matthew Gorzkowicz and top House and Senate Democrats, will be live-streamed on this page.

The bill expands tax credits for parents and caregivers, boosts breaks for renters, seniors and low-income families, cuts the short-term capital gains tax rate, raises the threshold at which the estate tax kicks in, simplifies tax calculations for multistate businesses, and offers more incentives to encourage housing development.

It also tweaks a pair of voter-approved tax laws to change how automatic relief would work under the tax cap law known as Chapter 62F and to prevent high-earning couples from avoiding the new surtax on $1 million by filing separate tax returns.

The $1 billion tax relief bill would have significant impacts for low-income families in the state.

Lawmakers sent Healey the bill last week, punctuating more than a year and a half of deliberations that began under former Gov. Charlie Baker and became a centerpiece of Healey's campaign.

A spokesperson for the governor said Healey will approve the entire package, which will carry a financial impact of about $561 million this fiscal year and more than $1 billion annually starting in fiscal year 2027.

Healey has repeatedly said Massachusetts needs to reform its tax code both to make life more affordable for families and to boost the state's economic competitiveness.