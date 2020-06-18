2020 Presidential Race

Klobuchar Withdraws From Veepstakes, Says Biden Should Pick Woman of Color

Klobuchar spoke to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell in an exclusive interview

File photo - Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden on stage during a campaign event on March 2, 2020, in Dallas.
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

 Sen. Amy Klobuchar won’t be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

The Minnesota senator took her name off the list of possible running mates Thursday, saying "this is a moment to put a woman of color" on the Democratic ticket.

"America must seize on the moment and I truly believe — as I actually told the VP last night when I called him — that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket," she told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell in an exclusive interview Thursday night. "And there are so many incredible, qualified women. But if you wanna heal this nation right now, my party yes, but our nation, this is a helluva way to do it."

